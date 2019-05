2022 politics! Why RUTO may never become President, His supporters might not like this bitter truth.

LAST WEEKEND, I had a chat with an old friend and I told him in 2022, there shall be nothing like Jubilee Party dominance in Mt Kenya and parts of Western, North Eastern and Rift Valley. It shall be a repeat of both 2002 where Kenyans rejected Moi's project Uhuru Kenyatta for Raila's project Mwai Kibaki and 2007 when Raila and Ruto marshaled 41 tribes against 1. Am hoping the new Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai is preparing for the aftershocks.