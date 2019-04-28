Whose grandfather is this? Kweli Paka mzee pia hunywa maziwa-This is pure madness!(WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:25
Sunday, April 28, 2019- This video of a man old enough to be a grandfather getting down in public will drop your jaws.
The old timer was passing by when he came across a group of ladies dancing in a promotion truck.
One of the ladies offered to dance with him and what happened next is just madness.
The guy’s facial expressions are just priceless.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.