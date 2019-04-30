Video from Nairobi’s Space Lounge! This lady almost broke men’s necks with her juicy buttocks(WATCH ).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:24
Wednesday, April 30, 2019-This lady was spotted at Nairobi’s popular night club Space Lounge shaking her buttocks and men clearly had a hard time watching her butt shaking skills.
The unidentified slay queen was rocking a skimpy dress that flaunted her massive derriere and she left little to the imagination of revelers when shaking her bam.
Those moves are just on point.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST