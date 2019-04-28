This pregnant lady has left tongues wagging with her maternity shoot-Cute or Trashy? (PHOTOs)

, , , 07:54

Sunday, April 28, 2019-Maternity shoots are the in-thing nowadays and while nothing is more beautiful than a tasteful portrait of a pregnant belly, some ladies go over the top in their maternity photos.

This pregnant lady posed completely naked with paint covering her modesty for her maternity shoot the photos have left people talking.

Many feel that she made pregnancy look sexy while of course, there are those who reckon she went overboard.

What do you think?

Check out the photos below.




The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno