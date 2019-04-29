This is your Governor! Watch MIKE SONKO behaving like a mad man in his office, Is he smoking hard stuff?( RARE VIDEO)

Monday, April 29, 2019-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, may be smoking hard stuff.

He was caught on camera getting loose and behaving like a mad man in his office when he hosted Jamaican reggae artists Morgan Heritage.

Imagine this is the man who is supposed to run the affairs of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Just have a look at this  video.


