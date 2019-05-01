This is how RAILA ODINGA will be made President in 2022! RUTO can start packing his luggage and be ready to leave with UHURU

Wednesday May 1, 2019 -All indications show that ODM leader Raila Odinga could be the next President of Kenya after 2022 General Elections.

This was revealed by political analyst Martin Andati.





Speaking on Radio Maisha's Bunge La Maisha, Andati noted that Raila's latest actions point at a man who has been assured of the top seat by the ‘owners of Kenya’.





According to him, Raila seems to have landed a deal with the 'deep State', judging by his calmness and apparent indifference regarding the 2022 presidential race.





"Ishara zinaonyesha huenda Raila amekubaliana na deep state na huenda akapewa urais (indications point that he might have landed a deal with the group and he might be given the presidency)," Andati argued.





He alleged that a team of unknown people operates by bringing their chosen one nearer to the top seat once they pick him, as is the case with Raila who is now very close to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Andati revealed that Uhuru was also a beneficiary of the same, hence his nomination to the Deputy Prime Ministerial seat in 2008, after which he was 'made' President in 2013; the same thing is going to happen to Raila in 2022.





