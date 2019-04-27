Things fall apart for City Lawyer ASSA NYAKUNDI who is facing charge of killing son as wife offers to testify against him.

Saturday, April 27, 2019-

City lawyer Assa Nyakundi was on Friday arraigned in Kiambu law courts and

charged with manslaughter

for accidentally killing his son, Joseph Nyakundi.





The renowned criminal lawyer shot his 29-year old son Joseph Nyakundi on March 17 near his Muthaiga home.





He then rushed him to Aga Khan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two were heading home at around 1am from International Christian Center (ICC) Church on Mombasa Road.





Mr. Nyakundi claimed that his gun accidentally went off while inside the car but investigations suggest the shot was fired from outside the car.









Joseph was buried in a low-key ceremony at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi three weeks ago and his father, who had been admitted in hospital due to high blood pressure, did not attend the burial.





While he denied the charge of manslaughter and was released on Sh 1 million cash bail and surety of the same amount, his troubles are far from over after his wife Lydia and eldest son Noah offered to be listed among key witnesses in the case.





Consequently, Mr. Nyakundi was ordered to move out of his Muthaiga home until the case is heard and determined to avoid interfering with witnesses.





He was ordered not to “touch anything belonging to his wife and children” and that he should never go near them pending the hearing and determination of the case.





The hearing starts on June 20.



