They live like animals ! See the deplorable houses that police at Kapkerer station in Aldai live in(PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 03:26
Monday, April 29, 2019-Police at Kapkerer station in Aldai constituency are living in deplorable conditions.
Photos of their rusty mabati houses that are almost falling are doing rounds on social media.
You don’t expect a police officer to live in such inhuman conditions and still serve the citizens diligently.
See photos.