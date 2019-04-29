They live like animals ! See the deplorable houses that police at Kapkerer station in Aldai live in(PHOTOs)

Monday, April 29, 2019-Police at Kapkerer  station in Aldai  constituency are living in deplorable conditions.

Photos of their rusty mabati houses that are almost falling are doing rounds on social media.

You don’t expect a police officer to live in such inhuman conditions and  still serve the citizens diligently.

