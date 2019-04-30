These 5 Photos hint that WILLY PAUL and sexy Bongo singer NANDY are more than brother and sister (LOOK)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-

Willy Paul came to the limelight as a Gospel singer but he has been drifting with every new song leaving tongues wagging.





His latest dalliance with sexy secular Tanzanian singer, Nandy, has raised eyebrows and put him under intense scrutiny.





Despite playing down speculation of romance brewing between him and the ‘Kivuruge’ hit-maker, stating that they are just brother and sister, some of their photos on social media tell a different story.





Check out these 5 photos that have left people talking.







