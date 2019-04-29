This photo is going viral on social media for obvious reasons-This is real talent (LOOK)

, , , 04:10


Monday, April 29, 2019- This photo of a heavily pregnant lady pulling a crazy pose is going viral on social media.

The lady must be a ballerina from the ease with which she her pulled off the pose.

Her agility and flexibility has left netizens joking that she will not struggle to push when the day comes.

See the photo below.

  1. Anonymous
    29 April 2019 at 05:48

    she will not push but use the shortcut with all that shit display. Do you see those major grey/blue/green flies flying to the direction of the pussy rotten borehole: look a gain.

   

