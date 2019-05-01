The hunter becomes the hunted as SONKO exposes Auditor General EDWARD OUKO’s underhand dealings-See how much bribe he begged SONKO?

Wednesday May 1, 2019 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has exposed the office of the Auditor General, Edward Ouko, revealing how the officers begged him for money to write a favourable audit report.





The Governor revealed officers from the Auditor General’s office once tried to get a KSh 100 million bribe from his office.





According to Sonko, he was approached by two officers who demanded KSh 100 million in exchange for a good report on the county’s expenditure but he refused to be blackmailed.





The payment was reduced to KSh 50 million and still Sonko could not give in.





He Sonko went on to reveal that the final report which was issued to the Auditor General Edward Ouko had several inaccuracies, among them a report indicating Meru senator Mithika Linturi’s brother had been handed a tender to construct a road – something Sonko says is false.



