“Thank you for the sweet FUCK” - Kenyan WOMAN shares SMS she found in her husband’s phone and exposes his Mpango Wa Kando from Meru (PHOTO).

10:19

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - A woman has blasted her husband’s mpango wa kando and warned other women to be careful with her.

The  alleged husband snatcher is a  teacher in one of the catholic schools in Meru.

The jilted woman claims that apart from this lady  sleeping with other people’s husbands, she also dishes out her flesh to a  Catholic priest.

She paraded her photo on facebook and posted a conversation between her husband and mpango wa kando where she  was thanking him for good sex.

This is how she ranted on facebook and exposed her husband's side-chick.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

