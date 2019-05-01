Stop blaming RAILA for jubilee failures; he is not in Government for God’s sake-ODM MP answers ICHUNG’WA and BARASA on the failed SGR project

Wednesday May 1, 2019 -Mathare MP, Anthony Oluoch, has defended Opposition leader Raila Odinga against claims that he is to blame for some Jubilee Government failures, among the SGR extension to Kisumu.





Speaking during an interview, Oluoch argued that Raila is not in Government to be blamed for Government failures.





He said that Raila does not in any way co-run the Government with President Uhuru Kenyatta and that if there is any failures, the people to ask as Uhuru and his Deputy William Raila.





"Raila Odinga is not in Government, he has not said he plays any role in Government and does not co-run this Government with the President," he said during the interview.





"I think it is a misnomer that anybody wants to ascribe the successes/failures of this Government to Raila Odinga," he added.





According to Oluoch, Raila is only helping the Government actualize its development projects but is not in Government.





A section of MPs allied to Ruto, among them Didmus Barasa and Kimani Ichung’wa, had blamed Raila for misleading Uhuru and Government into seeking more loans from China to extend the SGR to Kisumu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



