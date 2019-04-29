Shocks as it emerges that Kiambu Governor, FERDINAND WAITITU steals Sh 10 million daily from county revenue- DCI and DPP please

Monday April 29, 2019-

Kiambu County Deputy Governor, James Nyoro, has accused his boss of concentrating too much in President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession bid in 2022 instead of working for the electorate.





Speaking at a function in Limuru over the weekend, Nyoro, who is a former Rockefeller Foundation country director, said Waititu has been using county funds to campaign for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Nyoro also revealed that Waitutu has been stealing billions of shillings from Kiambu county coffers and urged the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate wastage and looting of public resources in Kiambu County.





He gave an example where the governor and his aides steals Sh 10 million daily from county daily revenue collection kitty.





“Every day, Sh 10 million is stolen by the governor and his accomplices,” Nyoro said.





Nyoro said it a big shame for Waititu to continue looting public funds yet President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared war against graft.



