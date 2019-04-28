Shocking miracle as PASTOR restores a man’s erection in church , the man-hood can now shoot (PHOTOs).

, 10:19


Sunday, April 28, 2019-Popular Nigerian Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has caused a stir after he helped a man get his erection back during a miracle service at his church.

The man identified as Chris Muabu went to the controversial prophet seeking for help after he had erection dysfunction for over three weeks.

He claims that he was urinating  blood and despite going to hospital to seek for medical attention, the doctors couldn’t treat the mysterious  disease that rendered his manhood useless.

But after the prophet prayed for him, his manhood started functioning and he had an instant erection.

Here are screenshot grabs of the miracle.


