SHOCKING! Man uses his trained pitbull dog to rob another man in public (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:17

Monday, April 29, 2019 - This shocking video showing a trained pitbull dog robbing a man in public is going viral.

The owner seems to have trained the dog to rob people and the dog was doing exactly that.

After forcing the poor guy to remove his shorts, the dog went for his pair of shoes.

Dogs are not only good pets but can also provide security and are part and parcel of security forces.

But as this video shows, they can be misused by some crazy people.

Watch the video below.

