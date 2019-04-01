SHOCKING DETAILS on the cold blood murder of former UON student leader OCS RAGIRA emerges, Who killed him and why.

Shared as received.





WHO KILLED OCS RAGIRA AND WHY OCS RAGIRA WAS KILLED*

OCS RAGIRA whose real name is Samuel Ragira was an Ex UON student who was suspended from University back in the year 2010.

OCS did not go home, instead he joined a gang of goons who were terrorizing fellow students at the watch of administration to an extent of killing them and nothing was done.

OCS was selling drug to students in the hostels and club 36.

Ocs had a gang of more than 100 both students and EX students who were running the drugs business in the University premises.

OCS ragira died while trying to protect his drugs business empire at club 36.

Before OCS Ragira met his death, the traders from club 36 especially women who were being terrorized by OCS to pay a tax of 10,000 per day for protection reported the matter to kileleshwa police station.

Later on, the OCS kileleshwa sent his deputy OCS to do the arrest of the gang headed by late OCS ragira.

When the deputy OCS arrived at club 36 ,OCS who was armed with a gun and his gang of more than 100 EX students surrounded the deputy OCS beating him beyond recognition. They stole the gun and police boots leaving the deputy OCS to die.

The good Samaritan took the deputy OCS to Nairobi women's hospital where he stayed in the ICU for 7days .

After two days ,police organized an operation to recover the gun from OCS gang at club 36 and that's the day OCS met his death .

When the police arrived at club 36 ,OCS and his gang confronted them forcing them to respond by firing back and OCS was shot dead.

OCS was killed by police as he was a wanted criminal and not as to what his brother IG maumau claims.

His brother IG MAUMAU took to social media blaming the following people for the killing of his brother.

1.He blamed Kenneth Odiambo Nairobi county liquor chairman and posted all over social media defaming him. Kenneth Odiambo reported the matter to police station and police are pursuing to have IG Maumau ARRESTED.

2.He blamed bunge la mwanainchi president Henry shidanda of having intelligence that his brother OCS was to be killed . Henry SHITANDA reported to police station and police are pursuing the matter and looking for IG MAUMAU to be arrested.

3.He blamed University of Nairobi security team of having been involved and blamed specific security personnel who has reported the matter to police station and police are looking for IG MAUMAU who is hiding.

After OCS Ragira was killed, his brother IG MAUMAU took advantage and opened an mpesa pay bill number where he was obtaining money from friends and relatives. According to reliable sources, the total amount of money send to his mpesa pay bill number was kshs 750,000. IG MAUMAU transferred all that money to his equity bank personal account.



