Shock as UHURU KENYATTA’s family now gives JOHO and PURITY NGIRICHI only 5 days to do this or else they will go to jail

Saturday April 27, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has given Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kirinyaga Women Representative, Purity Ngirichi, only five days to settle a Ksh6.4 million helicopter charter debt or risk going to jail.





According to reports, the two wealthy politicians acquired the services of FlexiAir, a local helicopter charter linked to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, on numerous occasions in 2016.





Ngirichi’s debt is understood to have been incurred between May 8 and August 17, 2016, when she leased a FlexiAir helicopter for use on numerous occasions, at a cost of Ksh5.9 million.





She only managed to pay Ksh2.9 million remaining with a balance of Ksh3.9 million.





On the other hand, Joho is said to have hired a FlexiAir helicopter on numerous occasions between October 7 and 17, 2016, at a cost of Ksh4.4 million.





He only paid Sh1.9 million and remaining with a balance of Sh2.5 million.





“Note that if the said sums are not paid as demanded aforesaid, we have instructions to file at your risk as to incurred costs and incidentals thereto,” Kipkorir stated in the letter.



