SHOCK as a student from Masinde Muliro University leaves a suicide note, See what was written.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

-A student from Masinde Muliro University left a suicide note threatening to end his life.





In the suicide note, the student indicates that life has pushed him to the end and the only option left is to end his life.





He claims that he has been asking for help from close friends and family members but they keep on giving him a deaf ear.





“ It is with deep sorrow that I have decided to do what I want to do. It has been long struggle tirelessly with no help from people. Since I joined this institution, no one has seen the importance of helping me . I have now seen it important to commit suicide and leave you in peace. I know such a decision will be of pain to people but all in all, don’t worry because you never cared about me,” Reads part of the suicide note.





He further gives out instructions on how his burial should be conducted.





Here’s the suicide note.







