Shock as State House Spokesperson, KANZE DENA, makes SH158 Billion bluder-UHURU may sack her as soon as he lands from China

Sunday April 28, 2019 - Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena was on Friday found herself in deep trouble after making a Ksh158.5 billion blunder in her communication.





In an initial statement, Kanze had stated that Kenya had secured a Ksh226 billion loan from China.





However, the correct figure was Ksh67 billion which makes a difference of Ksh158.5 billion.





The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) had already sent a statement to media houses with the misleading figure.





However, they noticed their mistake four hours later and issued a corrected statement on the amount that Kenya had secured.





According to reports, PSCU had initially placed the funding secured for Konza Data Center and the Smart Cities Projects at Ksh175 billion instead of Ksh17.5 billion.





Kenyans took Dena to task to explain the mixup and warned that corruption starts just like that.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







