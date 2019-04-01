SHOCK as NYS recruits kill two civilians through mob justice over stolen phone (DETAILS)

National Youth Service cadets based in Lambwe camp, Suba South, Homa Bay County, are in hot soup for lynching two civilians over a stolen phone.





According to reports, the two deceased men identified as Hesbon Nyamwea and Geofrey Onjoki were suspected to have stolen a mobile phone belonging to a senior NYS officer.





The deceased were drinking with the NYS officer together at a local bar over the weekend when the phone was stolen and were earmarked as prime suspects.





The NYS boss is thought to have sent the cadets to find the suspects while armed with crude weapons.





Once they found them, they beat them to a pulp while ordering them to produce the stolen phone.





Unfortunately, the suspects succumbed to injuries.





Homa Bay County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, and County Police Commander, Esther Seroney, confirmed the incident and said they have launched investigations into the matter.



