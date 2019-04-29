Several feared DEAD as 14-seater Matatu plunges into valley along Kiambu Road (PHOTOs)

Monday, April 29, 2019- Several people are feared dead after a 14-seater matatu lost control and plunged into a valley in Karura Forest.





The accident took place near the DCI headquarters and the matatu was headed to Kiambu town.





The mid-morning accident caused heavy traffic on the road as police had a difficult time controlling traffic along the busy road.





From the photos of the incident, the vehicle’s roof was ripped off and passengers' seats empty as good Samaritans attempted to save those who were in the crash.





See photos below.