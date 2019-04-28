See what UHURU told Chinese President XI JINPING about his relationship with RAILA ODINGA - RUTO should start buying a rope before the reality dawns on him in 2022

Sunday April 28, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga were among world leaders who attended the second Belt and Road infrastructure summit in Beijing, China.





Uhuru and Raila, who are major political players in Kenya, also had a chance to meet one on one with China President Xi Jinping.





According to Uriri MP, Mark Nyamita, Uhuru introduced Raila Odinga as his successor once he retires in 2022.





Nyamita, who was speaking at his constituency, claimed that President Uhuru had taken Raila with him to China to re-assure Kenya's biggest lenders that the next President (Raila Odinga), was fully committed to repaying the loans.





"The two leaders went to China not just to secure loans but to also assure our brothers in China that come transition period, there would be a safe pair of hands to pay back the whole debt," Nyamita told his constituents.





He added that the trip was proof that Uhuru and Raila had ironed out succession plans that would see the ODM party leader ascend to the highest office in the land in 2022.



