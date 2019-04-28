See how UHURU’s government moved in swiftly after Olympic champion, ASBEL KIPROP, threatened to kill himself on Saturday

Sunday April 28, 2019

-National Police Service (NPS) has moved in swiftly just a few hours after three-time World 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop took to social media, daring the police service to sack him and withdraw his firearm before he uses it to “earn justice.”





In a tweet, Kiprop, who was banned by IAAF for 4 years for doping, threatened to earn himself justice using his gun since he is an administration police officer.





“I pray to National Police Service to dismiss me now. Before I use their machinery to earn myself justice. Kindly. IAAF come take your medals. I don’t need any on my house wall” Kiprop wrote on his Twitter page.





But hours after the tweet, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, dispatched a team of officers from Nairobi to Kapseret to disarm the Olympic hero before he kills himself.





Mutyambai also revealed that the police service is arranging counselling services for the athletics champion.





"After a series of posts on the social media, a team from the NPS started looking for the athlete and by good luck he presented himself at Kapseret Police Station.” Mutyambai said.





“He will undergo some counselling after a series of disturbing posts earlier in the day," Mutyambai added.



