See how UHURU played RAILA ODINGA? He was never going to extend SGR to the Luo Nation, hell no! See what Foreign Affairs CS, MONICA JUMA, said?

Sunday April 28, 2019 -The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed claims that China denied President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga the KSh 368 billion loan they were seeking to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.





Speaking yesterday, Juma noted that the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) beyond Naivasha was not a priority for Uhuru in the China trip because he never intended to.





She said the delegation accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta to China was focused on growing access to Chinese market and development of economic zones other than just the SGR extension.





"The relationship between Kenya and China is broader than the SGR. In fact the SGR extension beyond Naivasha was never a priority agenda for the current mission to Beijing," said Juma.





“Our focus was on growing market access, development of our industrial and special economic zones, and partnership with the private sectors for investment. Significantly, the first PPP deal was struck yesterday," she said.





This comes even as Raila was upbeat that the Chinese trip will give them the loan to extend the SGR to the Luo Nation; he even informed his people that the SGR was on the way to Kisumu.



