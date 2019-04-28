See how RUTO made GIDEON MOI jealous at JONATHAN MOI’s burial? He offered to help his widow, SYLVIA, make more money even after being banned by MOI from visiting

Sunday April 28, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto was among dignitaries who attended the burial of the first born son to former President Daniel Arap Moi on Saturday.





The DP gave a promise to the late Jonathan Moi 's wife Sylvia, to help her make money.





During his speech at the deceased's funeral service at Kabarak University, Ruto acknowledged Sylvia as the farmer of the family and vowed to help her and other farmers make better returns from agriculture.





The DP is a well-known farmer of dairy, maize and poultry, which he was engaged in before he joined politics.





"We want to support as government people like Mama Sylvia and your family to get better returns from farming. I am saying this because we are sending off a man who distinguished himself as a farmer," Ruto said.





Ruto’s offer to help Jonathan’s widow may have made Baringo Senator Gideon Moi even jealous considering that the two don’t see eye-to-eye.





This comes even after Jonathan’s father, ex-President Daniel Moi, banned Ruto from visiting him at his Kabarak Home for reasons only God knows.





