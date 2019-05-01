RUTO’s allies left crying in the toilet as IG MUTYAMBAI vows never to back down! See what he intends to do again?

Wednesday May 1, 2019-

Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai has defended the Government’s decision to recall bodyguards of Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the recent past.





According to the IG, some of the personalities in Government have excess bodyguards than they need.





He noted that the State will continue recalling them until the number remains reasonable because of security concerns.





This is after audit on VIP protection revealed that some VIPs had security from units not mandated for that purpose.





He maintained that the move has been reached to ensure that the officers serve all Kenyans who deserve them, and not just by a few personalities who want to pursue their selfish interests.





“We discovered that some close protection officers were from units which are not specialized for such duties,” he said.





"The reorganization process is therefore necessary for us to have order and ensure that the protection of a few is not at the expense of service delivery to the majority of Kenyans,” he added.





Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are the latest casualties to have their security details withdrawn for security reasons.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



