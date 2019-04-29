REVEALED! BOB COLLYMORE to leave Safaricom in August over health issues

Monday, April 29, 2019 - Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, is set to leave Safaricom in August over health reasons.





The soft spoken boss of the telecommunication giant took leave for 9 months in 2017 and flew abroad for specialized medication where he was diagnosed with the cancer of the blood.





His contract will end in August and he has decided not to renew it.





“He wants to concentrate on his health so he did not wish to renew his contract ” a source said.





Collymore confirmed in an interview with Reuters that he is leaving the telecommunication giant and said that he is still in discussion with the board as he prepares to exit.





“I have every confidence that whether I’m here or not, that this company will run ... This is an institution. It is not a company which is just ran by a single person,” he said.





Collymore opened up on his battle with cancer during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange and revealed that by the time he was diagnosed, doctors told him that the cancerous cells were already in his body for about 6 months.





“ I went to London and they told me I had acute myeloid leukaemia a rare kind of blood cancer that is curable.. I was diagnosed with cancer. The doctors told me at the time that I had probably had it for about 6 months” he revealed during the interview.



