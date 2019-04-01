Receptionist Job in Kenya

Support Receptionist



Country: Kenya

Function: Admin, Secretarial & PA

Kenyan County: Nairobi County

Sector: Banking

Our client works tirelessly to provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial services and products. They strive to create the best outcomes for their clients and customers with financial ingenuity that leads to solutions that are simple, creative and responsible.

The Support Receptionist is expected to handle a variety of receptionist and secretarial duties at the main entrance desk. The role holder will ensure smooth communication and prompt resolution of all queries. The central goal is to provide outstanding customer service and support.

Employment is on a relief basis to cover absences when staff are on planned/unplanned leave.





Qualifications

· Proven work experience as a Receptionist or Front Office Representative in a fast paced, client facing environment.

· High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

· Customer oriented.

· Strong communication skills.

If you are interested in the role, read through the job description attached and apply!

How to Apply

http://www.teamiq.com/ PreferredPersonnel/3065 Apply now at