RAILA ODINGA is worse that Judas Iscariot – See how he betrayed EVANS KIDERO despite bribing him with billions of shillings

Tuesday April 30, 2019- Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Amolo Odinga has been selling nomination tickets to the highest bidder.





In a tweet on Monday, Miguna alleged that former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero bribed Raila in 2013 and 2017 to get a direct ticket.





Miguna said Kidero was aware that he could not win the nomination and decided to bribe the African Union Special Envoy to enable him to vie for the post.





He claimed that Raila received money from Kidero for a period of 10 years following the 'agreement'.





“In 2013 and 2017, Raila Odinga gave Kidero Evans a direct ODM party ticket to vie for the position of Nairobi Governor. We know that Raila Odinga was paid by Kidero and remained in his payroll for 10 years. Stop selective prosecutions and charge everyone,” Miguna said.





He also asked Kidero to expose Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was arrested.





He noted Kidero looted money belonging to the public and shared the same with the du o.





On Friday last week, Kidero was arrested in connection with stealing Sh 68 million when he was the governor.





He was released on Tuesday with a cash bail of Sh 8 million.



