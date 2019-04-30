PHOTOs! NAFTALI KINUTHIA was in deep thought after he arrived at Eldoret High court, Majuto ni mjukuu.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

-Naftali Kinuthia, the 28 year old man who hacked his girlfriend Ivy Wangechi to death, was in deep thought when he appeared at Eldoret High Court.





Dressed in blue jeans, sneakers and a hoodie, the young man was in deep thought as he walked to the court accompanied by his lawyers.





Looking at his face, he is clearly regretting why he committed the heinous murder that shocked the country.





Before he was locked up in cell for killing Ivy, he had a good career at Sportspesa betting company where he worked as a system administrator.





But his life has totally been shattered.





This is how Kinuthia was in deep thought as he walked to the court.







