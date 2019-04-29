People have no heart! WOMAN’s body found dumped inside garbage bags in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate(PHOTOs).

Monday, April 29, 2019-Residents of Nairobi’s Umoja estate woke up to a shocking incidence where a body of a woman was found dumped inside two garbage bags.
The lifeless body had been put inside the garbage bags and dumped in  a nearby dumping site.



The middle aged woman might have been murdered by unknown people who then wrapped her lifeless body and dumped it.

Here are photos from the dumping site where the body was found.


