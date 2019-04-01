Office Administrator Job in Nairobi

Our client is an Insurance Brokerage Company and seeks to hire a talented personnel in the role of

Office Administrator

.



The ideal candidate will be expected to ensure smooth running of the office as well as offering administrative support to the team.

The ideal candidate is an exceptionally organized person, able to multitask, a people manager and willing to work outside normal working hours if desired.

Responsibilities

· Ensure smooth running of the office affairs and coordinate all office activities. Ensure office cleanliness.

· Renewing of licenses and ensuring that all other legal documents are in place and up-to-date

· Perform accounting operations including updating and preparing receivables and payables reports, petty cash management, debt collection, banking and bank reconciliations

· Ensure adherence to relevant company procedures and policies

· Supervise the office team and monitoring staff attendance

· Prepare payroll

· Organize and book for meetings, take minutes, follow up on tasks with the team and file status report as and when due.

· Development and execution of HR policies

· Updating and maintaining HR files and records

· Organizing and booking travel tickets and arranging accommodation for the CEO when necessary.

· Handling all office correspondence

· Managing the CEO calendar and responding to emails on his behalf

· Manage and control the office supplies including office procurement

· Take care of office assets and inventory.

· File weekly status report to the CEO

Qualifications

· 2 – 3 years working experience as an Office Admin in a busy office

· Accounting background with good working knowledge of accounting software and MS Excel

· At least CPA II

· Bachelor degree or diploma in any field

· Excellent organizational and time management skills

· In-depth knowledge of office management and accounting processes

How to Apply

If you meet the criteria set above and is up to task, please send your CV to info@leeandmyles.com so as to reach us on or before 20 th May 2019.

Quote “ OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR” on the email subject.