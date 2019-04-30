Office Administrator Job in Kenya - Govt

Principal Office Administrator



Job Reference: ACA/POA/6

Responsibilities

The Principal Office Administrator is responsible to the Executive Director and will be :-

· Supervising staff under the Executive Director’s office;

· Co-ordinating the general administration of the Executive Director’s office;

· Maintaining the standing imprest of the Executive Director’s office;

· Managing the Executive Director’s diary;

· Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries for the Executive Director;

· Attending to visitors/clients;

· Handling telephone calls;

· Coordinating schedules of meetings;

· Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;

· Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

· Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

· Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence;

· Managing office protocol and etiquette;

· Supervising office cleanliness;

· Managing petty cash;

· Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data; and

· Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

For appointment to the grade of Anti-Counterfeit Inspector II, a person must have:-

· Served in the grade of Chief Assistant Office Administrator, for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Bachelors’ degree in secretarial studies or bachelor of business and office management from a recognized institution.

OR

Bachelors’ degree in social sciences plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in secretarial management course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from Kenya school of government or any other recognized institution;

· Certificate in senior management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution;

· Demonstrated professional competence in management of office and administrative services.

How to Apply

The candidate must attach copies of the following documents:

· National Identity Card

· Academic: Professional Certificates and testimonials

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

· Criminal Investigation Department (CID),

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

· Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

· Any other relevant supporting documents.

All applicants MUST download the Bio Data Form , fill, print and submit to the undersigned.

Applicants MUST also fill the Online Form and submit it online accordingly.

The bio data form and copies of certificates MUST be sent through the post office or hand delivered to our offices. All application envelopes MUST be referenced as per the position applied for.

Failure to follow the instructions above will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with disabilities, from marginalized communities and female candidates who meet the job specifications are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any attempt to directly or indirectly canvas shall lead to automatic disqualification. All applications should be received by the undersigned not later than 30th April 2019 at 5:00pm.