No room for mediocrity as Education CS MAGOHA makes major changes in universities as he makes the following appointments

Monday April 29, 2019 -Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has made three new chairpersons of university councils in an appointment made on Friday.

In the appointment, Magoha named Dr. Jane Musangi Mutua as the new chairperson of Masinde Muliro University Council in a gazette notice dated April 24.

Dr. Swabah Ahmed Omar was appointed the chairperson to the council of South Eastern Kenya University while Jeremy Bundi was appointed to chair Pwani University.

In the notice, Magoha also appointed Kariuki Muchemi as a member of the council for the University of Nairobi for a period of three years. Ahmed Mohamed Diriye was appointed as the council member for Masinde Muliro University for a period of three years.

Elizabeth Limagur was appointed as the council member for the Turkana University College for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, the no nonsense CS revoked the appointment of Wanjuki Muchemi as a council member for the University of Nairobi.

He also revoked the appointment of Mele Eroo Joseph who had been a council member at the university.