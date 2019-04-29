MOSES KURIA warned by MT KENYA leaders after he formed a briefcase TNAP party – You risks being dumped into a political desert in 2022

Monday April 29,2019-

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have dismissed Gatundu South lawmaker, Moses Kuria’s formation of a party ostensibly to bargain for the region’s stake in future governments.





Kuria has already registered Transformation National Alliance Party (TNAP) to accommodate those in Mt Kenya region who felt orphaned by the dissolution of The National Alliance (TNA) party.





Now speaking on Sunday , Muranga Senator , Irungu Kangata said Mr Kuria risks being "dumped into a political desert" should he not abandon his ‘ethnic’ party.





“If Mr Kuria is serious on his presidential ambitions, let him leave his smaller outfit and come back to Jubilee to convince the leaders and the region on why he should be the party’s flagbearer, otherwise he risks being dumped into a political desert since the region is not ready to leave Jubilee,” Kuria said.





On her part Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru said “it is unwise to define a party purely on a regional basis while the country is working towards uniting the nation and building national institutions.”





She observed that Jubilee will withstand the political turbulence up to 2022 and thereafter noting that the current problems the party is experiencing are normal in a competitive and dynamic political environment.



