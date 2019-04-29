MIKE SONKO has balls of steel – reveals the names of "real godfathers "of corruption in Kenya – You won’t believe the names

Monday April 29, 2019

-Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has revealed the names of two politicians whom he claimed are involved in corruption in the country.





Speaking during the COTU prayer day at the St Stephens Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) church in Nairobi on Sunday, Sonko accused former Gatanga lawmaker Peter Kenneth and nominated MP Maina Kamanda of engaging in the graft.





He accused Kamanda of grabbing land and building residential houses in road reserves across the city, with Kenneth, on the other hand, being accused of looting coffers at Kenya-Re, resulting in its collapse.





Sonko said the two should not, therefore, attempt to lecture Kenyans and fellow politicians on matters corruption, amid the ongoing purge on graft.





"When you come here to lecture us on corruption you are not helping us. Peter Kenneth who is here syphoned Kenya-Re, Kamanda has grabbed public land and constructed houses on a road reserve. Is that not corruption? Are you afraid to say the truth? Therefore don’t come here to lecture us on corruption when you are topping the list of corrupt people. We must stand firm on the war against corruption,"Sonko said.



