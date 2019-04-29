Meru Governor sends chilling message to Mt. Kenya regarding UHURU and leaves everyone in shock-Even RUTO’s diehards are now confused

Monday April 29, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta would still remain in the public limelight even after his retirement in 2022.





This was revealed by Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murugi, who urged supporters of Deputy President William Ruto, especially from Mt. Kenya, to respect the President.





According to Kiraitu, Uhuru will still remain active in Mt. Kenya politics even after his anticipated exit.





“I want to send a message to Kiambu leaders, please do not bring us shame,” Kiraitu stated.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta is still out leader. In Mt. Kenya, we do not have any other leader. We respect him the same way Raila Odinga is respected in Luo Nyanza,” he said.



In recent weeks, a section of leaders from Uhuru's Kiambu backyard have been traversing the country campaigning for Ruto with Governor Ferdinand Waititu and MPs Kimani Ichung’wa and Ndindi Nyoro leading the team.



Murungi’s statement now puts a break to the ongoing rumors that Mt. Kenya will not a have a leader in 2022.





