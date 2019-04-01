Marriage is a wonderful institution. After a point of time, we all wish to settle down with our special someone and grow a family. For some, it seems things are so smooth. Boy meets girl- both fall for each other- parents confer their blessings and then they live happily ever after. However, it’s not the case with everyone. At times years pass by to find the right person and even when you find him – you are shattered to find he doesn’t feel for you the same way. On the other hand, some couples fail to save their marriage despite several attempts.





But don’t worry, you have marriage spells for everything.





Marriage spells, as the name says, are the spells to help in marriage. Most of the marriage spells are for those who want their special ones to utter those 4 magical words- “Will you marry me?” Are you madly in love with someone and want to live every part of your life with him? Is he nonchalant about your feeling? Well, if he doesn’t have somebody else in mind, you can cast marriage spell on him to ask you to marry him.





Then, at times a lot of couples suffer from commitment issues. It could be that the guy is dead serious about the relationship but the girl is taking a long time to make up her mind. But the guy is confident that the girl loves him. In such situations, the guy can try marriage spells to make the girl decide on the marriage.





One such spell is marriage moon spell. To do the spell, you would need – silver ring, white rose, small dish (white) and some dried herbs like lemon verbena, damiana and yarrow. You have to cast the spell on full moon. Make sure the sky is not cloudy. The moon should be clearly visible for the success of the spell. However, preparations for the ritual start from one day in advance. You have to fill up a bowl with the herbs and place the ring in between then. Keep it like that for one full day. And it should be the day before the night of casting the spell.





Then, on the full moon, go to your yard and look up at the moon. Carry all the ingredients with you. Hold the ring up in such a way so that you can see the silvery moon through it. Then, chant the spell. It’s a prayer to the moonlight to make your special one marry you. Now, cover the moon’s face with rose and chant the spell again. Then, just drop your ring down right to the bottom of the rose. Keep the entire thing inside the bowl among herbs. Chant your spell for the final time. Keep everything like that till another full moon.





Besides, a bunch of marriage spells are for married couples. Wedding is all about celebrations and fun but marriage is a different ballgame altogether. Fights and heated arguments are as common as cozy moments of togetherness in a marriage. If the problems start getting out of control, marriage spells are there to help to save the relationship. For more knowledge call on +254 740637248 and contact at – http://mugwenudoctors.com/





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



