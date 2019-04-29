Lorry driver fighting for his life after cops beat him like a stray dog for refusing to give them Ksh 50 bribe(PHOTOs)Entertainment News, Photos 08:36
Monday, April 29, 2019-A lorry driver is fighting for his life after he was beaten up by rogue cops for refusing to give them a 50 bob bribe.
A rogue cop at Leheley police station demanded for a bribe from the driver identified as Ibrahim Kulow and when he refused to bribe him, he hit the helpless driver with the butt of his AK-47.
Upon sensing danger, the driver locked himself in the lorry.
The cop alerted other officers who came and forced the driver out of the lorry before beating him senselessly.
The driver is admitted at hospital with serious injuries.
See photos.
Enough is enough. Do we need all this illegal toll stations. Some AP's are the worst in our roads. They shamelessly beg, extort, demand and even rob their victims in broad daylight the generate some fictitious charge. The sooner they are in one uniform and command the better. But first an identification parade be carried out as soon as the driver is out of hospital and the guilty cops be made an example of. IG Mutyambai kazi ndio hii hapa!