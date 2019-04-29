Lorry driver fighting for his life after cops beat him like a stray dog for refusing to give them Ksh 50 bribe(PHOTOs)

Monday, April 29, 2019

-A lorry driver is fighting for his life after he was beaten up by rogue cops for refusing to give them a 50 bob bribe.





A rogue cop at Leheley police station demanded for a bribe from the driver identified as Ibrahim Kulow and when he refused to bribe him, he hit the helpless driver with the butt of his AK-47.





Upon sensing danger, the driver locked himself in the lorry.





The cop alerted other officers who came and forced the driver out of the lorry before beating him senselessly.





The driver is admitted at hospital with serious injuries.





See photos.









Kenyans are demanding for justice after the rogue cops assaulted the driver.