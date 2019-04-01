Lord have mercy! Youths have organized a SEX PARTY in Thika on 4th May, Bhang and liquor will be in plenty(PHOTO & DETAILS)

, , , , 10:08

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019-A poster of a sex party being organized by famous Instagram socialite Chebet Pinkie together with her friends is going rounds on social media.

The sex party will be held at Makongeni estate in Thika at an undisclosed house.

There will be various  sex activities taking place in the party  from raw and protected sex  to massage and other stuff meant to satisfy sexual thirst.

Bhang and liquor will be  given for free and the entrance is Ksh 1500 which is  available through advance booking.

Here’s  poster of the upcoming sex party that is going round on social media.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno