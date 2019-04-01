Lord have mercy! Youths have organized a SEX PARTY in Thika on 4th May, Bhang and liquor will be in plenty(PHOTO & DETAILS)

Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

-A poster of a sex party being organized by famous Instagram socialite Chebet Pinkie together with her friends is going rounds on social media.





The sex party will be held at Makongeni estate in Thika at an undisclosed house.





There will be various sex activities taking place in the party from raw and protected sex to massage and other stuff meant to satisfy sexual thirst.





Bhang and liquor will be given for free and the entrance is Ksh 1500 which is available through advance booking.





Here’s poster of the upcoming sex party that is going round on social media.







