Kikuyu MP KIMANI ICHUNG’WA blasts RAILA, accusing him of misleading UHURU and Kenyans on the SGR

Monday April 29, 2019

-Kikuyu Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ichung'wa has hit out at Opposition leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of allegedly lying to Kenyans about the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) funding.





Speaking on Citizen TV's Day Break on Monday, Ichung’wa asked Raila to stop misleading Kenyans about Government plans and projects.





According to Ichung'wa, Raila's claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to China was meant to secure funding for SGR loan was misleading.





He noted that it was malicious for the former Prime Minister to disclose information he was not sure about.





Ichung’wa urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to focus on other development projects other than just the SGR





"In my view, this is not the time to look for more funding for SGR," he said during the interview.





On Saturday, the Government dismissed claims that SGR was part of agenda for President Kenyatta during his visit to China.





Surprisingly, Raila, who was part of Uhuru’s entourage to China, had told his Luos that they were going to get more loans from China to extend SGR to Kisumu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



