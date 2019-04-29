KIDERO killed lawyer STEPHEN MBURU KARIUKI to steal Sh 68 million with NDIRANGU & WAINAINA- Let this murderers die in Kamiti

Monday April 29, 2019- Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) have linked former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, to death of city lawyer, Stephen Mburu Kariuki.





Lawyer Kariuki died mysteriously in a guest house in Oloitokitok on July 27, 2018, and he is at the center of Sh 68 million graft case where Kidero has been implicated.





Detectives suspect the death was linked to the Sh68 million transactions.





Mburu played a key role in getting the cash from City Hall. The matter led to the arrest of Kidero and former Mayor John Ndirangu Kariuki.





A post mortem examination showed that Kariuki was poisoned in a bar and he developed a cardiac arrest. No one has been arrested in connection with Kariuki’s death.





Detectives have also established that the late lawyer law firm Wachira Mburu Mwangi and Company Advocates was used to handle the money before it was wired to various people including Kidero.





The dichotomy of the transactions shows Kidero as the highest beneficiary of the money which has also implicated former Nairobi City Council acting director of legal affairs Aduma Owuor. Aduma is the sitting Nyakach MP.





After receiving the Sh58 million, Mburu wired Sh15 million to Cups Limited- a company co-owned by Kidero's former Chief of Staff George Wainana and his son John Ngari Wainana.





The flow of the transactions reveals that Wainana and his son only retained Sh1 million with the rest (Sh14 million) landing in Kidero's pocket.



