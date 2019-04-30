Kenyans hail new Police boss after coming to the rescue distressed athlete ASBEL KIPROP (PHOTOs)

, , , 10:16

Tuesday, April 30, 2019- Kenyans have heaped praise on new Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai after he held talks with  Asbel Kiprop at the National Police Service Headquarters-Jogoo House, Nairobi.

Kiprop, who is a Chief Inspector is going through a tough period after he was recently handed a lengthy ban by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) after a banned energy enhancing substance (EPO) was found in his urine.

However, the Olympic Champion and three time World Champion has insisted he’s innocent accusing the anti-doping agency of contaminating his samples.


Over the weekend, Kiprop shocked Kenyans when he threatened to ‘misuse’ his gun to seek justice.


While sharing photos of the meeting between Kiprop and the Police Boss, a tweet from the National Police Service read:

“Chief Inspector. @KipropAsbel is our hero. We must never forget him.”

See the photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno