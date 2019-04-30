Kenyans hail new Police boss after coming to the rescue distressed athlete ASBEL KIPROP (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-

Kenyans have heaped praise on new Inspector General of police

Hilary Mutyambai after he held talks with Asbel Kiprop at the National Police Service Headquarters-Jogoo House, Nairobi.





Kiprop, who is a Chief Inspector is going through a tough period after he was recently handed a lengthy ban by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) after a banned energy enhancing substance (EPO) was found in his urine.





However, the Olympic Champion and three time World Champion has insisted he’s innocent accusing the anti-doping agency of contaminating his samples.









Over the weekend, Kiprop shocked Kenyans when he threatened to ‘misuse’ his gun to seek justice.









While sharing photos of the meeting between Kiprop and the Police Boss, a tweet from the National Police Service read:





“Chief Inspector. @KipropAsbel is our hero. We must never forget him.”





See the photos below.



