Kenyans hail new Police boss after coming to the rescue distressed athlete ASBEL KIPROP (PHOTOs)

Kenyans have heaped praise on new Inspector General of police

Hilary Mutyambai after he held talks with Asbel Kiprop at the National Police Service Headquarters-Jogoo House, Nairobi.

Kiprop, who is a Chief Inspector is going through a tough period after he

was recently handed a lengthy ban by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) after a banned energy enhancing substance (EPO) was found in his urine.