Kenyan men are not using condoms as report reveals shocking figures in the fight against HIV.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-

Kenyan men are way below the global condoms-use average according to a newly released report in the fight against HIV.





Kenyan men are using only 14 condoms per man per year compared to the global average of 40 per man per year.

The report further reveals that only 44% of men reported using a condom during their last ‘high-risk’ sex.





In 2017, more than 182 million condoms were distributed in the country to help in the reduction of new HIV infections but the usage is still low.

When it comes to pregnancy and HIV, out of 2 million pregnancies, 57,200 women tested HIV positive.









However, only 53,236 (77 per cent) are on antiviral medication (PMTC), with the rest putting their unborn children and themselves at risk.





As a result, there was an increase in mother to child transmission.





Nevertheless, there was a general decline in annual new HIV infections last year, to 52,800 across all ages with 44,800 being adults aged 15 years and above while 8,000 are children aged from 0 to 14 years.



