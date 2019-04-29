KALONZO says KENYA will go SOUTH SUDAN way if UHURU fails to deal with corruption – He is currently pretending to fight graft

Monday April 29, 2019-

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has warned that the ongoing corruption fight is losing momentum since there is no top government official who has been arrested over graft.





Kalonzo, who was speaking in a Labour Day prayer meeting at St Stephen’s Church on Jogoo Road on Sunday , said that Kenya might be forced to go the Sudan way should the corrupt not be dealt with.





“With no high-level prosecution expeditiously taken, Kenyans might be tempted to an uprising. The time to get our orientation right is now,” he said, in reference to the revolution that toppled former President Omar Al Bashir.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth regretted that much had been said about graft but no action taken.

“Anti-corruption agencies should do their work in an efficient manner. Actions need to be instant and felt,” Kenneth said.

However, former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, insisted that war on corruption was well on course and rejected claims it was slowing down.

“You have just seen people in Kiambu being arrested with so much cash money. That is the work of investigators. They are doing their job and it will soon escalate,” Kamanda said.