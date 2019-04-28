Jilted woman storms Kiambu church to stop her husband’s wedding with new woman, Ona drama jamani(VIDEO)

Sunday, April 28, 2019

-There was drama during a wedding ceremony at St James ACK church in Kiambu on Saturday after a jilted woman stormed in and tried to stop it, claiming she was already married to the groom.





The Kenyan DAILY POST understands that the newly-wed couple identified as Alex and Agnes had hired security officers to man the gate and prevent any uninvited guest from getting into the church where the wedding ceremony was taking place.





Upon learning this, the jilted woman identified as Anne Mwangi also hired goons to disrupt the wedding.





She stormed in as the wedding ceremony was going on accompanied by the goons and brought everything to a standstill.





Anne claimed that she got married to Alex in 1996 at the Magistrate’s court.





"I was married to this man in 1996. He has not divorced me yet. I brought an objection letter, I brought my marriage certificate. They did not obey. Why is he in the church doing another wedding?," she posed and produced the marriage certificate.





However, it has emerged that Anne and Alex divorced sometime back and their divorce case is pending in court.





The wedding continued as planned after Ann and her goons were over-powered.





Here’s a video of the drama.



