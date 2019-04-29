‘It was chaos’, Citizen TV’s WILLIS RABURU reveal why he didn’t make love to his wife on their honeymoon.

Monday, April 29, 2019- Many couples usually look forward to the honeymoon to consummate the marriage but for Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu and his wife Mary, it was a moment to forget.





After they exchanged vows in a low key wedding ceremony on 5th May, 2017, Raburu and his newlywed wife jetted out for their honeymoon.





However, the hotel they had booked turned out to be a rip-off and the conditions made it impossible for them to consummate the marriage.





Speaking during a TV show, Raburu said:









“Our honeymoon was a disaster. I was paying for our honeymoon on the day of our wedding. And, making it worse, I sent half the money that was needed because I did not have enough cash with me on that day,”





He added: “It was chaos! I was like: ‘I have brought somebody’s daughter here, and on our first day, she wants to cry… And you know on top of that… how do you say it in a good way…. She was in the zone. So, there was no activity at the junction… So, ni kupendana tu like a brother and sister oh,”









Adding: “There was this day that a black animal resembling a monitor lizard just got into the room. We went to complain to the hotel owners – Italians, but they did not take any meaningful action. Every other time I was just scared.”





“Some other time you’d hear some sounds in the seat. The sounds were akin to claws scratching the seats. The hotel attendants did not help us much, even when we called them. We were forced to move the seat outside the room, and mark you, the time was 1 am. We used to put towels on lower opening between the door and the floor to prevent crawling creatures from getting into the room. The room also had snails. That summarizes our honeymoon experience; it was chaos,” Raburu narrated.



