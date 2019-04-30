Is KENYATTA FAMILY feeding Kenyans with poison? See what this lady found inside Brookside Maziwa Lala(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

-A disgruntled customer has ranted after she found a dead grasshopper inside Brookside Maziwa Lala.





Brookside is owned by the Kenyatta family and there are many complaints against the Brookside brands.





Kenyans have been flooding social media and blasting the company for selling contaminated milk.





Despite the complaints , no action is being taken against the milk manufacturing company by the relevant Government bodies.





The lady had bought the contaminated maziwa lala at Tuskys supermarket.





This is what she posted.











