Is KENYATTA FAMILY feeding Kenyans with poison? See what this lady found inside Brookside Maziwa Lala(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 30, 2019-A disgruntled customer has ranted after she found a dead grasshopper inside Brookside  Maziwa Lala.

Brookside is owned  by the Kenyatta family and there are many complaints  against the Brookside brands.

Kenyans have been flooding social media and blasting the company for selling contaminated milk.

Despite the complaints , no action is being taken against the milk manufacturing company  by the relevant Government bodies.

The lady had bought the contaminated  maziwa lala at Tuskys supermarket.

This is what she posted.   






                                                                    
