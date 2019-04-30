Is Meru Governor KIRAITU MURUNGI going mad? – See what he told WILLIAM RUTO to his face – The hustler is minced meat in 2022

Tuesday April 30, 2019-

Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi has once again hit Deputy President William Ruto saying that the DP should not expect automatic backing from the Mt Kenya region, especially the Meru people.





Speaking during a church fundraiser in Buuri, Meru on Monday, the county boss said that the DP will have to explain himself to the people and tell them his plans to earn their backing.





He added that Meru residents will put their interests first and demand more if they are to back the DP, arguing the region already seems forgotten by the Jubilee government.





“Politics is about taking care of your interests and we will not approach it foolishly. Ruto is our friend, but as Meru people, he will need to sit with us and tell us what is there for us. We hear of water dams worth billions of shillings but here, there is only a sewerage project worth Sh1 billion,” Kiraitu said.





On his part, Chuka Igamba N'gombe MP Patrick Munene warned that the widening rift in Mt Kenya might weaken the region's say in the 2022 polls.





Munene urged Kiraitu and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to call a meeting where the issue will be deliberated on.





“In the previous elections, we were prepared by President Uhuru but his term is ending. Now, we are just talking about 2022 politics but how prepared are we? The two of you were at the forefront of the second liberation and cannot abdicate this responsibility,”Munene said.



